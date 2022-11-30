Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


WAC Landscape Lighting adds surface-mount lights

November 30, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

WAC Landscape Lighting adds surface-mount indicator LED light fixtures. The LED indicator fixtures mount on top of the desired surface.

(Photo: WAC Landscape Lighting)

(Photo: WAC Landscape Lighting)

The LED 2-inch 12-volt Indicators are round and directional and provide soft, diffused illumination on walkways and other exterior spaces. The luminaires are available in stainless steel or bronze stainless steel finishes.

The lights are available in warm 2700K or pure white 3000K color temperatures. WAC offers the indicator lights in various styles in 90 CRI with a 60,000-hour rated life. 10-foot lead wire is also included.

The indicator LED light fixtures have an IP68 rating and can withstand continuous immersion underwater with their factory-sealed watertight construction.

Related Articles

WAC Landscape Lighting unveils field-adjustable wall fixtures
American Lighting introduces new RGBW LED light string
AMP Lighting announces new RGBW LED outdoor lighting fixtures
WAC updates Hardscape Series of LED luminaires
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment