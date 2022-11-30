WAC Landscape Lighting adds surface-mount lights

WAC Landscape Lighting adds surface-mount indicator LED light fixtures. The LED indicator fixtures mount on top of the desired surface.

The LED 2-inch 12-volt Indicators are round and directional and provide soft, diffused illumination on walkways and other exterior spaces. The luminaires are available in stainless steel or bronze stainless steel finishes.

The lights are available in warm 2700K or pure white 3000K color temperatures. WAC offers the indicator lights in various styles in 90 CRI with a 60,000-hour rated life. 10-foot lead wire is also included.

The indicator LED light fixtures have an IP68 rating and can withstand continuous immersion underwater with their factory-sealed watertight construction.