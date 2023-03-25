Yanmar adds compact track loader line

Yanmar Compact Equipment debuts a new line of compact track loaders. The TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS range from 67 to 103.5 horsepower.

“These new compact track loaders create a full line of compact equipment, and we are excited to bring more value to the market with the reliable products we’re known for,” said Buck Storlie, product manager, Yanmar Compact Equipment. “Customers love our mini excavators for their quality construction and trusted performance in any conditions and now those benefits will be available in our compact track loaders.”

The new compact track loaders are construction-grade with Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines. The track loaders include 360-degree visibility and a standard suspended seat. A removable roof hatch escape offers an optimized safety feature.

The models include a work tool positioner, return-to-position technology, self-leveling, ride control and auto two-speed capabilities.

The loaders incorporate Yanmar’s optional SmartAssist telematics. Features range from error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. SmartAssist also includes integrated theft protection, allowing the machine’s owner to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded. A touchscreen 7-inch color display also comes standard with each of the new compact track loaders/

Each machine will have a two-year/2,000-hour warranty and a suspended undercarriage with a pivot link system at the rear axle. This linkage technology uses a spring load to reduce oscillation and stabilize the machine.

“We designed these compact track loaders to be the whole package,” Storlie said. “Our engines are already preferred on a wide array of compact equipment, and we’re committed to upholding our reputation for excellence and reliability as Yanmar expands into the compact track loader realm.”

The TL100VS will start production in the Spring of 2023 while the other three machines will begin production in late 2023.