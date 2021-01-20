Aspire introduces Aspire Evolution update

Aspire Software released Aspire Evolution, which brings an updated look and feel to the platform and improves the system’s usability for a more seamless user experience, according to the company.

While the platform’s core functionality will remain the same, the new release will include:

Modernized look and feel: Complete daily tasks with an optimized user experience.

Streamlined navigation: Get to where you’re going quickly and with fewer clicks.

Powerful advanced search: Find exactly what you’re looking for with advanced filtering capabilities.

Enhanced dashboard: Keep your most important KPIs front and center.

Seamless estimating: Access row controls with a simple right click.

Optimized scheduling: Manage your schedule with single-click actions and enhanced mobile functionality.

Simplified time entry: Enter and manage time with improved functionality.

Robust resource center: Quickly access notifications, alerts and user guides or tutorials.

New clients will have immediate access to the new user interface (UI), along with comprehensive onboarding and training from Aspire’s implementation team.

Rollout of the new UI to Aspire clients will occur in waves to enable Aspire’s team to provide full support and training to current users in advance of everyone’s transition date. Aspire clients can access more details in the Knowledge Base.