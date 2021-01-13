Aspire Software buys Crew Control

Aspire has acquired Crew Control, a scheduling software application built to simplify the scheduling process for smaller lawn care and landscaping companies.

Since its founding in 2018, Crew Control has grown rapidly to an expanding base of highly satisfied customers.

Its founders, David Vroblesky and Daniel Higgins, are respectively joining Aspire as product manager and senior developer and will focus exclusively on the future growth of the Crew Control solution.

“Daniel and I are proud to be joining Aspire,” Vroblesky said. “The company is the known technology leader in the green industry and is committed to helping us further develop the Crew Control solution for our target market — smaller lawn care and landscaping contractors who are frustrated with using spreadsheets, manila folders and index cards to schedule their crews and jobs.”

According to Aspire, it acquired Crew Control because helping green industry operators transform their businesses through technology aligns directly with its company mission, and while Aspire is an ideal solution for larger landscaping companies with more complex requirements, it’s not a good fit for smaller organizations with simpler needs.

Crew Control is a separate scheduling solution, built specifically for owner/operator companies running a smaller number of crews and does not overlap with the Aspire platform.

Current Crew Control customers will continue to have access to the Crew Control application. Aspire said that with the new partnership, customers can expect an acceleration in the future development and rollout of new features.

“We’re thrilled to have David and Daniel join the Aspire family,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. “They’ve built an incredibly loyal customer base with their Crew Control application, and we believe this acquisition will extend Aspire’s reputation for quality and innovation to smaller operators who are typically not a good match for the Aspire business management system. Unlike other competitor solutions built for this market, new Crew Control customers can be up and running within a matter of hours — not weeks or months.”