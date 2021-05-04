ASV adds to Max Series with release of 2 new skid-steers

ASV Holdings has expanded its Max Series lineup with the vertical-lift VS-75 and radial-lift RS-75 skid-steers.

The new skid-steers feature a new cab that includes 360-degree visibility, more room in the operator area, a more comfortable seat, a new high-tech touch-screen display and more.

The RS-75 features radial lift and 75 hp and includes a 2,600-pound rated operating capacity and a 5,845-pound breakout force. The vertical-lift VS-75 features a 5,920-pound breakout force and a 3,500-pound-rated operating capacity along with its 75 hp.

The Max Series lineup was first introduced in 2020.

“We’ve already heard great things from customers and dealers about the Max Series compact track loaders,” said ASV Product Line Manager Buck Storlie. “The launch was incredibly successful ultimately leading us to boost production capacity by 30 percent earlier this year to keep up with demand. We’re excited to give operators the option to achieve that same level of premium experience in a skid-steer. The improved comfort, visibility and ease-of-use mean happier operators and easier workdays.”

The machines include a skid-steer roof escape hatch, allowing operators to quickly get out through the roof rather than through the back window and over a hot engine bay in emergencies. Models also include rollover protection and reinforced windows for impact resistance. Additionally, ASV offers options for increased protection, including side screens, reinforced polycarbonate door, level 2 FOPS and light guards.

According to the company, both models are better able to travel over obstacles without getting hung up thanks to 10.5 inches of ground clearance. In addition, the purpose-built chassis improves performance while climbing hills resulting from a 24-degree departure angle.

The new machines also make serviceability easier with simple maintenance access as a swing-out door and cooling systems provide access to filters and other daily checkpoints.