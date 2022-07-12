Attentive raises $5 million for new products, automation software

Delaware-based business management software provider Attentive secures $5 million in venture funding from Sequoia India’s Surge & InfoEdge Ventures, the companies announced.

Attentive said it will use these funds to build more products for the landscaping and outdoor services industry, including a first-of-its-kind sales automation platform launching next month.

“With rising inflation and labor issues, landscapers are looking to automate archaic manual workflows and gain efficiencies,” said Shiva Dhawan, co-founder and CEO of Attentive. “We are the only ones with the technology infrastructure to truly automate traditional workflows and save time on manual tasks like measuring every site feature to bid on a new property. The funds will be used to further build the platform and add more modules to automate the remaining landscaping workflows.”

The automated estimation and proposal software for landscaping and snow professionals will release on Aug. 8, according to Attentive. The company said this software will allow sales teams to completely automate their proposal workflows, helping them focus more on prospecting and building customer relationships.