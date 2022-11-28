Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Attentive’s new mobile app offers high-definition site maps to better inform crews

November 28, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Attentive AI launched a new mobile application “OnSite” which allows sales and ops crews to access high-definition site maps on their phone.

Building on top of its desktop-based automated takeoffs platform, Attentive said OnSite allows sales and ops management teams to show up to job sites with high-definition maps available on their mobile phone or tablet. As crews perform a walk-around on the job site, users can geotag text notes and upload site pictures on the pre-measured maps.

“With Attentive OnSite, business developers will be able to make the most of their first site visit, documenting real-time site conditions and customer requirements as they go along,” Shiva Dhawan, CEO of Attentive. “The ops team will benefit too, as they will be able to plan better with complete property intelligence beforehand.”

The app is now available on the Apple App store and Google Play store.

Related Articles

Attentive launches new maintenance and construction job estimation tool
Attentive’s maintenance sales automation software slashes bidding time
People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from Attentive, System Pavers, Davey and more
Attentive raises $5 million for new products, automation software
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

Post a Comment