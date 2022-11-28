Attentive’s new mobile app offers high-definition site maps to better inform crews

Attentive AI launched a new mobile application “OnSite” which allows sales and ops crews to access high-definition site maps on their phone.

Building on top of its desktop-based automated takeoffs platform, Attentive said OnSite allows sales and ops management teams to show up to job sites with high-definition maps available on their mobile phone or tablet. As crews perform a walk-around on the job site, users can geotag text notes and upload site pictures on the pre-measured maps.

“With Attentive OnSite, business developers will be able to make the most of their first site visit, documenting real-time site conditions and customer requirements as they go along,” Shiva Dhawan, CEO of Attentive. “The ops team will benefit too, as they will be able to plan better with complete property intelligence beforehand.”