Bartlett Tree Experts purchases Westree

Bartlett Tree Experts acquired Westree, a tree care business that has operated in the Santa Barbara, Calif., area for more than 31 years.

The acquisition expands Bartlett’s footprint across North America and bolsters the company’s presence in California, where it currently has nine offices. The acquisition further enlarges Bartlett’s tree care services in Montecito, Carpinteria and throughout Santa Barbara.

“This acquisition allows us to really grow in this market,” said Peter Andreucci, vice president, division manager of Bartlett’s California Division. “Westree has been a well-respected family business for a long time and was a good fit for us to acquire because they had a similar philosophy to ours: doing great tree work with a focus on providing scientific tree care, focused on safety and delivering excellent customer service.”

Bartlett has maintained a strong presence on the West Coast for more than 40 years. The acquisition, which was completed May 3, is Bartlett’s latest in California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.