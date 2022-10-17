Bobcat adds nine new light compaction equipment machines

Bobcat launched nine light compaction machines in North America fit for construction, roadwork and landscaping. The light compaction products include rammers, forward plates compactors, reversible plates compactors and trench rollers.

“By adding light compaction machines to our current product offering, customers have a greater array of equipment options to help them accomplish more,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Bobcat North America. “We know our customers work hard each and every day, and these machines give them even more versatility to do their best work.”

The Bobcat light compaction lineup:

Bobcat rammers (models R60P and R68P) direct all compaction power onto any target surface while maintaining balance and are agile and precise.

(models R60P and R68P) direct all compaction power onto any target surface while maintaining balance and are agile and precise. Three Bobcat forward plate compactors (models FP10.33, FP15.40, and FP15.50) have forward movement capabilities for great compaction results and less operator fatigue. According to the company, operators will get quality performance with low fuel consumption.

(models FP10.33, FP15.40, and FP15.50) have forward movement capabilities for great compaction results and less operator fatigue. According to the company, operators will get quality performance with low fuel consumption. Three Bobcat reversible plate compactors (models RP22.40, RP30.50 and RP49.20D) are ideal for compacting granular material such as sand, gravel and asphalt, according to the company. The machines enable operators to experience quick directional changes with minimal effort in tight spaces.

(models RP22.40, RP30.50 and RP49.20D) are ideal for compacting granular material such as sand, gravel and asphalt, according to the company. The machines enable operators to experience quick directional changes with minimal effort in tight spaces. The Bobcat TR75 trench roller, operated by remote control, delivers high-compaction performance on a variety of soil types. The TR75 trench roller can take on a variety of job sites with its oscillating articulated joint that allows the trench roller’s drums to maintain contact on uneven ground.

“Bobcat’s light compaction equipment was created for jobs in small spaces, requiring efficient compaction with an emphasis on operator comfort,” said Travis Kidder, senior product specialist for Bobcat. “Whatever your compaction needs are, look no further; Bobcat’s light compaction range provides the necessary capabilities to meet your needs.”

The light compaction equipment line-up will be on display at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky. — booth No. 3052, 7506D and 7700D.