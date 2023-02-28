Bobcat to introduce new concept machines at ConExpo-Con

Bobcat Co. said it will unveil two new electric concept machines during the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg show and highlight new digital features in concept form.

The company said it will also exhibit some of its digital features and technologies including:

Collison warning and avoidance system

New in concept form is a collision warning and avoidance system will assist operators’ job site awareness. Compatible on select Bobcat compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the technology tracks an objects’ position, direction and speed relative to the machine. Using either the active or passive setting, the operator can receive an audible alert or enable the machine to stop automatically upon detecting an object in its path. While still in product development, the solution is expected to be available to customers in 2024.

Excavator featuring Bobcat intelligent control system

Featured on an E60 excavator, the new intelligent controls enhance machine control and operation. Operators can increase performance and efficiency while grading, trenching, slewing and other precise operations. The new drive-by joystick mode allows operators to use the joysticks to travel, similar to selectable joystick controls on a Bobcat loader.

Bobcat will highlight its transparent, touch display. The concept heads-up display, which Operators can see through to also view the job site with the concept heads-up display. Operators can position the display on the front windshield or a cab side window on a range of Bobcat machines, including compact excavators, telehandlers and loaders

Remote operation

With Bobcat MaxControl, operators can control their loader using an app on an iOS smartphone or tablet. Bobcat adds a control device that operators can attach to their smartphones for easier remote operations. The remote control has a tactical joystick and button operations like a video game controller. By moving the operating controls off the phone screen, operators can use the screen for enhanced control views.

Bobcat said it will debut its two, new concept machines with electric functionality on March 14.