California landscaping company gets 15 minutes of fame thanks to Tweet

and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away… 😂 https://t.co/3ISMFESryx — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) July 10, 2022

A Winters, Calif., landscaping company got a lot of attention after singer Alanis Morissette, best known for her ’90s singles “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “You Learn,” responded to a tweet that included a photo of an Alanis Landscaping trailer and a reference to her most famous song. Morissette’s response went viral, with more than 26,000 retweets and nearly 260,000 likes in three days.

Jhony Alanis, owner of Alanis Landscaping, told KXTV Sacramento that while he was unfamiliar with Morissette’s music, a client called him about the tweet.

“One client did call me, telling me that I was famous, and then sent me the tweet,” he told KXTV. “When I saw it, I was in shock.”

Alanis says he hopes this newfound fame for Alanis Landscaping turns into more clients for his maintenance, lawn care and tree service business.

“Hopefully this is important and we get a lot more people calling us,” he told KXTV. “We want our company to continue to grow.”