Case excavators gaining advanced machine control option

Case Construction Equipment is expanding the availability of OEM-Fit 2D and 3D machine controls to its D Series excavators. Already available on some Case full-sized dozers and other equipment, the universal controls offer advanced grade-tracking features and standardize systems across a large number of machines.

Designed by Hexagon subsidiary Leica Geosystems, the OEM-Fit controls allow buyers to group advanced technologies when they purchase machines.

“It takes the guesswork out of what solution works best with each machine, and ensures that it is installed and tested by certified professionals before it’s delivered to the contractor,” said Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product manager, Case Construction Equipment. “The excavator and the machine control system are optimally matched and calibrated.”

Earlier this year, Case began offering the controls on its M-series dozers.

Leica Geosystems’ machine control solutions offer several features that increase the productivity, accuracy and safety of excavators while providing operators an easy-to-use hardware and software platform.

“We recognize the value of industry collaboration to provide contractors with accessible and easy-to-use technology,” said Magnus Thibblin.