Case expands compact line with small diesel and electric articulated loaders

Case Construction Equipment said it plans to add seven new small articulated loader models throughout 2023 and 2024.

“The new small articulated loader lineup represents a very intentional bridge between our existing lineup of skid-steers, compact track loaders and compact wheel loaders, and the new mini track loader line,” said Brady Lewis, product manager with Case Construction Equipment.

Case said it expands its compact and sub-compact loader fleet. The smaller sizes of the new small articulated loader line will share attachment commonality with the new mini track loader fleet, while the larger models in the range will share compatibility with standard skid-steer and compact track loader attachments.

Case also plans to add telescopic booms on rubber-tired loaders. Its electric SL22EV offers solutions that work indoors or outdoors while providing operators with a quiet and comfortable loader solution.

The new lineup features machines spanning 25 to 75 horsepower with rated operating capacities (50 percent of tipping load) ranging from 1,200 pounds up to 5,000 pounds, and cabs that include both ROPS and foldable open ROPS configurations. Units will hit Case dealers later in 2023 and into 2024.