Case Live webcast to highlight fluids and filters

Case Construction Equipment’s next installment of Case Live will focus on fluids and filters to optimize machine performance. The webcast will be held on March 24 at 11 a.m. ET.

In this Case Live virtual event, Case experts will discuss keys to operational success related to fluids and filters, the advantages of OEM-approved fluids and filters, the importance of fluid testing and other best practices for ensuring the health and performance of equipment.

It will be followed by a live Q&A with the audience and presenters. The webcast will be hosted by Reece Hill, manager of product and service marketing for construction aftermarket solutions, and Brent Battaglia, aftermarket solutions construction equipment sales lead with Case.

Visit here for a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events to register for the March 24 webcast.