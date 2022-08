Case Minotaur DL550 offers users dozing and grading capabilities in one package

The new Minotaur DL550 from Case launches a new equipment category as a first-of-its-kind compact dozer loader. This new machine features a chassis-integrated C-frame and six-way blade, heavy-duty 1.25-cubic yard bucket and attachment compatibility. Product managers from Case give us an inside look at the highlights of the Minotaur DL550.