Caterpillar announces new compact wheel loader lineup

Caterpillar announced its new next-generation Cat 906, 907 and 908 wheel loaders, which feature the new Cat C2.8 and an upgraded powertrain.

Improved operator experience

The new sealed and pressurized cab improves the operator experience while keeping previous design functional aspects like raised floor pedals and two doors to make cab cleaning easier. The wheel loaders also feature larger standard side mirrors. Options are also available for parabolic lenses, electric and heated mirrors and front and rear cameras.

Seat-mounted controls improve the operating ergonomics of the new loaders. A multi-function joystick controls travel direction and speed, proportional auxiliary flow, differential lock and constant hydraulic flow without operators removing their hands from the joystick. Like larger Cat wheel loaders, companies will be able to choose from a range of seats, including a new premium heated and ventilated seat.

New in-cab-programmable kickouts with high-definition rotary sensors mounted to the loader arms better protect operators from unwanted shock and vibration due to buckets striking the ground and/or hitting dump stops at max height.

The next-generation control monitor offers a range of real-time machine operating information. It allows the operator to configure hydrostatic transmission response, auto engine idle shutdown and a utility powertrain mode that provides operators with means of controlling ground and engine speed.

Upgraded powertrain

Specifically designed for Cat products, the new Cat C2.8 engine delivers the same 55.7-kWh (74-hp) gross power as the previous engine with 13 percent more torque, resulting in roading performance and tractive effort improvements. The Cat C2.8 meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards with alternative emissions packages available. Its shift-on-the-go transmission offers increased roading speeds of 40 kmh (25 mph) and larger fuel tank capacities of 30 percent for the 906 and 12 percent for the 907 and 908, delivering extended work cycles.

Enhanced hydraulics and structures

To meet the demand for increased multifunctionality with lift and tilt while powering hydromechanical tools, these next-generation wheel loaders feature a new standard pressure compensated valve, allowing operators to control implements and operate hydromechanical attachments simultaneously. According to the company, increased working auxiliary pressures make work easier and improve steering to reduce operator fatigue.

Modifications to the optional skid steer coupler improve visibility through the coupler when setting fork tines. In conjunction, the realignment of the compact wheel loader fork carriage improves forward visibility. Bucket capacities have been increased across the range, adding to the already impressive operating capacity legacy of the Cat machines.

Efficient, high-illumination LED light options are now available for both working/roading and under-hood-service lights to better illuminate work areas in low-light conditions.