Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Caterpillar to move global headquarters to Texas

June 15, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Caterpillar will move its global headquarters to the company’s existing office in Irving, Texas, from its current location in Deerfield, Ill.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the company. Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.

The company will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving later this year.

Related Articles

Ewing acquires Texas Landscape Supply
Companies in the News: Updates from Ruppert Landscape, SiteOne, Stihl and more
Caterpillar announces new compact wheel loader lineup
Caterpillar expands remote operation for skid-steers and compact track loaders
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment