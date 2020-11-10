Centre Partners and LP First Capital form new Fla. landscape company

Centre Partners (Centre), a middle-market private equity firm in partnership with LP First Capital (LPFC), an independent sponsor has formed United Land Services Holdings, LLC.

United Lands Service Holdings is intended to build into a leading landscape services provider in the Southeast, according to the company. United Land Services has completed its first five acquisitions: United Landscapes, Blandford Turf, Tree World, O’Hara and River Region Sports Fields. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., United Land Services is a leading commercial and residential landscape services platform serving a wide range of national and local customers throughout the Southeast. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including landscape design and installation, commercial property maintenance, sod installation, tree and plant nursery and other specialty services with a reputation for customer service and quality.

Bob Blandford, founder of United Landscapes and Blandford Turf, and a veteran landscape operator has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, will serve as CEO of United Land Services.

“Centre is an excellent partner for United Land Services given its long track record of successfully collaborating with founders and entrepreneurs to scale their businesses,” said Blandford. “Centre and LPFC’s financial and strategic resources will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our service capabilities and strengthen our market leadership, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

With the completion of its first five acquisitions, United Land Services has established a presence across several of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast, including Jacksonville, Orlando and Port. St. Lucie, Fla.; and Birmingham and Montgomery, Ala.

“Centre is excited to partner with LPFC, Bob Blandford and the United Land Services team,” said Jeff Bartoli, a partner of Centre Partners. “The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable industry tailwinds driving increased demand for landscaping services in the Southeast. We look forward to expanding the platform through strategic acquisitions across the region.”

Thomas Ince, the founder of LPFC, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Centre and Bob to execute United Land Service’s multifaceted growth strategy and build on the strong foundation Bob and his team have established. Bob’s passion, strategic vision and commitment will be instrumental as we scale the business and build the leading landscaping services platform in the Southeast.”

Dechert LLP and McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to Centre Partners and LP First Capital.