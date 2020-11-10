Stihl introduces new chainsaws and battery-powered equipment

Stihl unveiled expansions to the company’s lineup of gasoline, electric and battery-powered equipment. These introductions include:

New 135 Professional Battery Series: Part of the professional AP Battery Series, the Stihl 135 platform delivers commercial-grade power and performance comparable to gasoline-powered tools — all with zero exhaust emissions and low noise. All products feature an on­board battery slot and weather-resistant design. The 135 platform is assembled with many of the same drive and cutting components used in Stihl professional gas-powered products.

KMA 135 R KombiMotor: The KMA 135 R features performance comparable to Stihl gas-powered units with the same attachment compatibility. The 135 R has 14 different attachments available. MSRP: $359.99, unit only.

FSA 135 and FSA 135 R Trimmers: These trimmers include a brushless motor and the same drive and cutting components used in Stihl professional gas trimmers. FSA 135 models offer professional cutting performance comparable to Stihl gas units with zero exhaust emissions and low noise. Available in loop or bike handle design. MSRP: $409.99-$459.99.

HTA 135 Pole Pruner: An advanced battery-powered pole pruner that extends up to 13 feet. It features the same shaft and cutting components as found on Stihl gasoline-powered pole pruners. MSRP: $609.99

HLA 135, 135 K 0-degree and HLA 135 0- or 145-degree Extended-Reach Hedge Trimmers: HLA 135 family of hedge trimmers offer two short shaft (K) designs as well as one long shaft length design which can extend the reach up to 60 inches. The K versions are available with either a fixed or 145-degree adjustable cutting head. The long shaft version employs an adjustable 145-degree cutting head. All models feature the same shaft, gearbox and cutting head as Stihl gas-powered models. MSRP: $409.99-$469.99.

MS 400 C-M Chainsaw: Featuring the industry’s first chainsaw with a magnesium alloy piston. Built with M-Tronic engine technology to deliver low-emission, fuel-efficient performance. A lifetime HD2 air filter reduces the number of replacements. The pre­-separation system removes large debris before it gets to the air filter. The MS 400 C-M is designed to help tackle a variety of tasks including tree felling, bucking and delimbing. MSRP: $849.99 (with 16-inch bar and chain)

MS S00i Chainsaw: The MS 500i is the first chainsaw on the worldwide market with electronically controlled fuel injection, according to the company. This provides professional users with good acceleration and power-to-weight ratio and no choke for easier starting. MSRP: $1,249.99 with 25-inch bar and chain