MANTS: Business Hub

For over 50 years MANTS has meant business. This has not changed although we can’t meet in person in 2021. Our innovative new online Business Hub utilizes intelligent matching to connect you to MANTS Exhibitors, based on selected categories of interest, helping you to quickly source plants and nursery stock, landscape and garden items, equipment tools, outdoor furniture and an extensive selection of allied industry products.

SEARCH. SHOP. LEARN. CONNECT. BUY.

Visit MANTS.com to register and see how you can put the Hub to work for you.