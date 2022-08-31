Companies in the News: Updates from Ground Works Land Design, Smart Rain, Russo Power Equipment and more

Ground Works Land Design, an Ohio-based landscape and design company, raises $112,978 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tony Nasrallah, Ground Works president & founder, launched a golf outing — Ground Works Out Drives Alzheimer’s — in 2019 to benefit Alzheimer’s research. Nasrallah’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 56 and he’s made it a personal mission to help other families that are going through the same thing he is.

“It has been wonderful working with this dedicated group each year and witnessing all they have accomplished, including surpassing a remarkable $100,000 raised,” said Seana Dailey, director at Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter. “As part of The Longest Day campaign, the group has won ‘Top Company Team’ and ‘Top Overall Team’ twice and is the frontrunner to take the honor again this year. Not only is the outing a wonderful experience for the golfers, but it also raises awareness for the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Smart Rain launches new smart-irrigation program for schools

Smart Rain is donating $213 million in equipment nationwide to help school districts save money on irrigation. The new program, called Smart Rain for Smart Kids, launched at the Ogden School District in Utah in July.

“We are thrilled to bring our cost-saving system and technology into the schools,” said Smart Rain Foundation director Julie Larsen. “It is more important than ever to find ways to reinvest in our children, and this is one way the Smart Rain foundation can give back. Being able to install a product that can help schools save money each and every year to be invested back into their education is something we felt strongly about as a company.”

Smart Rain started the program in Ogden and plans to expand to several cities with severe drought conditions.

Russo Power Equipment makes a pair of Midwest acquisitions

Russo Power Equipment acquires C & C Distributors in Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind., and Porter’s Lawn & Power Equipment in Janesville, Wis.

Both C & C Distributors and Porter’s Lawn & Power Equipment will continue to operate under the same names. Additionally, Russo announced a new brick-and-mortar location in New Berlin, Wis.

Kress is on its way to the U.S.

Kress — a German power tool brand owned by Positec Group — is coming to North America with commercial outdoor power equipment (OPE) for lawn care and landscape professionals. Kress will launch in North America in Q4 2022 in conjunction with Equip Exposition (formerly GIE+EXPO).

“For decades, Kress has demonstrated its quality, durability and innovation in the European markets,” Don Gao, CEO of Positec Group, said. “It is very exciting to bring this storied brand to the North American professional landscaper as the Kress brand launches new commercial-grade OPE in the US and Canada.”

LMN named a best workplace in Canada

The Great Place to Work Institute Canada names Landscape Management Network (LMN) a Best Workplace in Technology for 2022.

In March 2022 LMN was also named a Best Workplace for Women, based on employee feedback.

“As a software developer and provider of solutions for more than 3,000 landscape business owners across North America, being named a top workplace in technology means we’re delivering on the promise of innovation to our employees,” said Mark Bradley, CEO of LMN. “We’ve invested heavily in the right talent that can continue to build next-generation solutions needed for our industry. From building and launching our newest mobile app, LMN Gro, to the ongoing innovations on established products like LMN Pro and Greenius, our team of technologists is the best in the green industry.”