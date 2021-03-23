Companies in the News: Updates from Kubota, SiteOne and more

Kubota Tractor Corp. unveiled its first-ever community revitalization grant program, “Hometown Proud,” and is calling on all cities, towns, municipalities and nonprofits to submit an application for a chance to win $100,000 in funding and use of Kubota equipment to refresh, refurbish or revitalize a public space.

The application process is open now through April 27, and any community project, including parks, playgrounds, baseball fields, rodeo and community arenas and more, will be considered.

Five finalists will be selected and put to public vote in May; the community project with the highest combined score from points and votes will be awarded the grant during summer 2021.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, alongside customers and suppliers, invested time, talent and materials at Champions Place to create a special outdoor living space for its residents.

Champions Place is made possible by Champions Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving physically challenged young adults who have aged out of high school programs. It is committed to significantly improving the lives of young adults with physical disabilities, enabling them to reach their full potential as self-reliant, productive and fulfilled citizens in their local community.

Champions Place landscaping was made possible with volunteer installation by All-American Landscape, Aqua Underground, Davis Landscape, J&J Landscape, LDC Landscape, Meadows Landscape, Metro Contracting, Oasis Landscape and Irrigation, Russell Landscape Group, Showcase Outdoor Lighting, Sprinkalawn and Young Earth Systems.

The list of suppliers who provided their time and material included: 3 Rivers Nursery, ADS, Belgard, Coyote Grill, Cresline, Dorsey Farms, Dudley Nursery, Evergreen Nursery, Flowerwood Nursery, Greenleaf Nursery OK, Hunter, Lakeside Trees, May Nursery, NDS, Netafim, Quail Hollow Nursery, Rain Bird, Rockmart Slate, Scenic Hills Nursery, Simpson Nursery, Southern Nursery Products, Spears, Synthetic Turf Resources, Techniseal, Toro, Vulcan Materials and Windmill Nursery.

More than $325,000 in materials and installation services were gifted to Champions Place. The installation of the project included: 23 irrigation zones, 100 trees, 1,600 plants, 36,500 square feet of Tiftuf Bermuda sod, 3,500 square feet of paver patio, 5,000 square feet of synthetic turf, a drainage system, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, water features and entrance signage.

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply was recently recognized by DecisionWise, a U.S.-based employee engagement firm, as a top-performing organization through its 2021 Employee Engagement Best Practice Awards.

Ewing is one of four organizations that received the award based on a review of over 10 million survey responses in the DecisionWise international employee engagement survey benchmark database.

John Deere crowned Shasta College as the winner of the “Team Spirit Photo Contest” and will be awarded with a $1,000.00 prize.

In recent years, John Deere has helped to select a winner of the “Best Cheer Award” at NCLC. With this year’s event going virtual, John Deere and the National Association of Landscape Professionals worked to shift the competition to a photo contest to ensure school spirit could still be honored among this year’s landscaping and horticulture students.

This year’s virtual event included more than 15 student workshops, a career fair, and industry-related challenges for students to compete in. John Deere was the lead sponsor for this year’s compact excavator quiz, testing students with a series of questions and/or problems pertaining to the safety, maintenance, operation and key machine characteristics of a compact excavator.

Jacobsen Construction Co. is moving into a newly built modern headquarters near the Salt Lake City International Airport, a significant milestone in the history of the nearly century-old company.

The three-story, 63,000 square-foot headquarters includes modern workplace amenities including gym, yoga and meditation spaces; “living rooms” designed for informal collaborations; accommodations for electric vehicles; offices with floor-to-ceiling windows; spacious conference rooms; a training room with sophisticated presentation tech; a café space designed for comfort and connection; and more.

The building was designed by longtime trusted Jacobsen partner VCBO Architecture. Every aspect of the headquarters was designed and built with the goal of fostering employees’ strong sense of pride in Jacobsen’s 99 years of prosperity since its founding in 1922.

Jacobsen finalized its move into the new headquarters in late January and early February. The company is continuing to implement its hybrid work-from-home policies as appropriate due to COVID-19.

Arborwear will be moving to a larger facility located at 16490 Chillicothe

Road in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, the former location of Schenck Process and Stock Equipment Co.

The move will provide almost three times more space than the existing location on East Washington and be used for inventory, in-house operations, supplemental sewing, professional training and education for customers.

Renovations to the new building have already begun. The grand opening is scheduled for fall 2021. More information regarding the store’s opening to the public will be available closer to the date.

TurfEx Products launched a newly redesigned website this week to enhance the overall customer experience.

Along with a new mobile-friendly, modern design that allows for more straightforward navigation, the site also features the following updates:

A search feature that gives users the ability to search the site for specific products.

A new “Where to Buy” section on each product page connects users directly to available distributors for easy purchasing.

An updated and filterable resource center for all manuals, sell sheets, and parts lists.

To explore the new site and learn more, please visit here.