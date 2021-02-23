Companies in the News: Updates from Mecalac, Doosan Bobcat and more

Mecalac welcomed five North American dealers to its network in 2020.

The new dealers significantly expand Mecalac’s coverage across the eastern U.S. and provide a toehold for the company on the West Coast and in several key Canadian markets. These partnerships increase access and customer support for existing Mecalac customers and help bring the company’s innovative lineup to new regions across the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Helping connect Mecalac with contractors in central Pennsylvania is Wood’s CRW Corp. With nearly 60 years of industry experience, this relationship-driven heavy equipment distributor services the northeastern U.S. through locations in Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and in Carlisle, Pa.

Illinois-based Hall Equipment will help with sales and service for contractors in the Greater St. Louis region. It specializes in excavation equipment and has more than 20 years of experience in the construction, aggregate and mining industries.

Trekker Group will expand Mecalac’s coverage throughout Florida. The group originated in Puerto Rico more than 66 years ago and reached mainland U.S. in 2010. Trekker Tractor, the equipment sales rental and service division, will offer Mecalac products at six locations throughout Florida. The company provides equipment, tools and accessories, supplies and materials for a variety of industries.

On the West Coast, Fontana, Calif.-based Scott Equipment is a full-service dealership featuring new and used equipment sales, fully equipped shop/field service department capabilities, an experienced parts department and a wide range of equipment rental machines. The family-owned dealership has been serving the Southern California heavy construction market for nearly 50 years with two locations.

Gear Equipment is dedicated to bringing new, innovative and unparalleled technology to Canadian contractors, making it an ideal partner for Mecalac. Through locations in Ontario and soon in British Columbia, Gear Equipment will offer Mecalac’s complete range of compact and powerful excavators, both tracked and wheeled, as well as loaders and site dumpers.

Each of these new dealers will work with Mecalac to provide customers the most efficient and ideal machine for the job at hand. Their offerings include Mecalac’s innovative line of crawler skid excavators — the MCR Series — as well as the company’s MWR Series of wheeled excavators and AS Series swing loaders.

Doosan Bobcat North America was awarded LEED Gold certification for the remodel and expansion of its corporate headquarters building located in West Fargo, N.D.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification is a green building rating system.

“As a leader in the industry with high standards for quality and innovation, we are extremely proud to receive LEED Gold certification and have our headquarters reflect those values,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “Our goal is to provide a space that operates sustainably and supports our employees with a healthy and inspiring workplace.”

Achieving the gold certification, the second-highest rating available, makes the Doosan Bobcat facility one of 12 structures in the state of North Dakota to achieve LEED Gold and the second Doosan Bobcat building in the state to earn LEED recognition. The Doosan Bobcat Acceleration Center in Bismarck, N.D., received LEED certification in 2018.

In 2017, Doosan Bobcat completed the $9.5 million expansion and remodeling of its North America headquarters, which was originally built in 2000. The most recent project doubled the square footage of the office building to 110,000 square feet, providing an open, modern office environment to house employees working in administrative, finance, IT, engineering, product management, sales and marketing functions.

Specific sustainability highlights of Doosan Bobcat’s LEED Gold certification include:

Upgrades to geothermal HVAC and installation of ventilation monitoring systems for indoor environmental quality.

Decreased energy consumption by 35 percent through high-performance building systems, operating methods and light automation.

Use of green power renewable energy to offset 53 percent of the building’s energy costs.

Implemented a new irrigation system for all landscaped areas and low-volume interior fixtures, resulting in a 41 percent reduction in water use.

Incorporated a walking path and open green space with native prairie grasses and trees to encourage public use and pedestrian activity.

Utilized recycling practices to divert 77 percent of onsite generated construction waste from the landfill and utilized recycled materials for 12 percent of building materials.

Nicolock Paving Stones, a hardscape manufacturer, is taking its annual vendor presentation on the road with an innovative “mobile design center” in response to COVID-19.

Nicolock custom built four touring trailers to visit various East Coast locations throughout February, March and April. These dealers and contractors rely on Nicolock as a single source for paving stones, wall systems, piers, coping, caps, steps, fire pits and fireplaces, outdoor dining and outdoor living products.

The trailers, which are well ventilated and easily sanitized between customer visits, feature Nicolock’s latest products as well as the Nicolock “paver challenge,” which Mutschler believes will play to the company’s competitive strengths.