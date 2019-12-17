Companies in the News: Updates from Stihl, Takeuchi, Kawasaki and Kioti

The Tree Care Industry Association Foundation and Stihl named the winning schools of “Gear Up powered by Stihl,” an initiative supporting the future workforce of the industry by filling key equipment and training needs for students pursuing a career in arboriculture.

The winning colleges’ submissions included:

Allegany College of Maryland, Cumberland, Md.

Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Ore.

Huntley College of Agriculture, Pomona, Calif.

University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.

Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, La.

The winning colleges were awarded $5,000 to put toward the purchase of Stihl equipment such as chain saws, brush cutters and personal protective apparel. To supplement the new gear, these schools will also receive a personalized training session from a Stihl representative.

“Although we’re only in our second year of Gear Up, we are once again impressed by all submissions,” said Dave White, the Tree Care Industry Association’s president and CEO. “We are confident that these funds will improve the quality of education and provide in-depth learning opportunities for students in these programs.”

Colleges with arboriculture, forestry, horticulture and other related programs were encouraged to apply. All submissions were evaluated on a variety of criteria, including clear plans for growth and development of the program; diversity in location and student mix; level of detail in the application; and financial need.

Takeuchi-US introduced Kirby-Smith Machinery as a new dealer supporting the Kansas City, Kan., market.

Although a new dealer in the area, Kirby-Smith has been part of the Takeuchi dealer network for several years. The dealership offers parts, rentals, sales, service financing, product support and training. Providing the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, skid-steer loaders, track loaders and wheel loaders, Kirby-Smith’s primary customer base includes construction, mining and industrial contractors.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., Kirby-Smith opened in 1983 and now has full-service branches in 11 cities across the U.S. It is rapidly growing as a distributorship with over 500 employees, and several new facilities and branch locations are also in production.

In other Takeuchi news, the company announced Mountain Farm International as a new dealer. Located in Crossville, Tenn., the dealer will provide sales, service, parts and rental to customers throughout middle Tennessee.

Carrying the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, skid-steer loaders, track loaders and wheel loaders, Mountain Farm’s primary customer base is agricultural, landscaping and small to medium contractors.

In business since 1981, the company originally started up as a quality tractor and equipment dealership in the upper Cumberland area. Hired as president in 2010, Brandon Robbins became the sole owner in 2015, and his experience opened new doors for Mountain Farm. Since then, the company purchased 8 acres on Interstate 40. In addition to constructing a new facility, Mountain Farm expanded its offerings from parts, sales and service to rental, field support and service and direct shipping on parts.

“The team here understands the importance of service and sales, and we work tirelessly to ensure we are exceeding our customers’ expectations,” Robbins said. “Takeuchi is also very customer focused and known for its service and they are a perfect fit for our lineup. We are excited to introduce these machines to our customers.”

Attendees visiting the Kawasaki Engines display at this year’s GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Ky., helped the company bolster its contribution to Feeding America to a level 15 percent above that achieved during the company’s initial effort during the 2018 GIE+EXPO.

Funds to provide more than 103,000 meals were generated at this year’s event. The donation marked the company’s new membership in Feeding America Enterprise Society, a group of businesses committed to the hunger relief organization’s vision of a hunger-free America.

“We’re all heartened by the support shown by the industry and take great pride in the contributions we have collectively made,” said Karen Howard, Kawasaki’s director, dealer sales support and marketing. “Our broadened commitment to Feeding America means that Kawasaki will continue to integrate the values expressed by the organization as we play a role in helping to generate financial support on a long-term basis.”

During Kioti’s Ride and Drive event near Raleigh, N.C., dealers toured the Kioti headquarters facility that recently underwent a $13 million, 162,000-square-foot expansion that doubled the size of the facility.

The evening celebration recognized top dealers with Kioti awards. The company presented more than 50 dealers with awards including the Million Dollar Dealer Award, New Dealer of the Year, Strongest Retail Growth, Top Sales, Ultimate UTV Dealer, Top Parts Dealer, Top Implement Dealer and Excellence in Marketing. The celebration of the dealers continued with live music, games and dancing.