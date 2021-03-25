Davey Resource Group acquires Outdoor Lab Landscape Design

Davey Resource Group (DRG) a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co., has acquired certain assets of Outdoor Lab Landscape Design. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Outdoor Lab was founded in 2004 and provides stormwater and green infrastructure services as well as landscape design. It also works with natural area restoration and maintenance to private and commercial clients.

The company’s 13 employees will continue employment with Davey. Owner Chuck Hanna will stay on as team leader of ecosystem restoration and green infrastructure. He will join the existing DRG team led by Gail Nozal, area manager, DRG.

“Davey is a leader in both the tree care and environmental industries, and we are thrilled to join the Davey Resource Group team,” Hanna said. “This is an exciting opportunity for my team and our clients. Outdoor Lab employees will benefit from Davey’s long history of employee ownership, and our clients will benefit from Davey’s over 140 years of experience in the green industry.”

“Much like Davey, the team at Outdoor Lab takes great pride in working to better the communities and the ecosystems they live and work in on a daily basis,” said Karen Wise, vice president, DRG Environmental Consulting. “This acquisition strengthens Davey’s commitment to environmental consulting, expands our service capabilities in Minnesota and fits nicely in a region that has such a strong and diverse Davey presence.”

Outdoor Lab will continue to operate from its current facility in St. Paul, Minn.