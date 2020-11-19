EcoScapes opens new office in Nebraska

EcoScapes, an eco-friendly lawn care and maintenance company in Omaha, Neb., opened a new office at 20221 Park Road in Elkhorn, Neb.

EcoScapes said this latest development will enable the company to better address the needs of its customers in the Elkhorn, Neb., area.

EcoScapes services residential and commercial customers across the greater Omaha area including Bennington, Elkhorn and Gretna, Neb.

The company offers a Six-Step Organic Hybrid Lawn Care Program, aeration and overseeding, insect and disease control, perimeter pest control, landscape design and installation and lawn maintenance. Additional services include weekly lawn mowing, trimming, edging, and debris removal, spring cleanup, dethatching, irrigation system startup, landscape bed refinement and mulch redressing, fall cleanup, sprinkler system winterization and more.

“We can effectively create lush, green lawns while reducing the use of harmful chemicals,” said a spokesperson for EcoScapes. “Our green professionals are licensed and trained in using the safest and most effective product applications available.”