Equip Expo registration open

Registration for the Equip Expo, the former GIE+EXPO show, is now open. The event, which rebranded in November 2021, will be Oct. 18-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Equip Expo announced several programming updates including educational sessions from Landscape Management magazine. Visitors can also experience expanded access with the show opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for dealers and noon for contractors.

More new programming at the 2022 event will include:

Welcome reception at Louisville Slugger Field

TurfMutt Foundation 5K

Concert event featuring country star Trace Adkins on Thursday evening at Fourth Street Live!

Golf and television personality David Feherty as Equip Expo keynote speaker

Networking breakfast and closing keynote address from National Geographic’s Photo Ark creator Joel Sartore.

“Equip Exposition is the experience of the year for the outdoor living, landscape and power equipment industry. It’s the industry’s proving ground,” said Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the tradeshow. “Equip Exposition is one trade show where you can test before you invest in new products, innovations and ideas for your business.”