Ewing opens fourth Michigan store

Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply further expands its Midwest footprint with the opening of a location in Brighton, Mich.

Brighton lies west of Detroit and is now home to Ewing’s fourth store in the state of Michigan, all opening since 2018.

“As the largest family-owned supplier in the green industry, Ewing offers something really unique to contractors,” said Dale Nieuwbeerta, Ewing’s Great Lakes division vice president. “That’s the commitment and dedication of a company that understands what it’s like to own and operate your business and the industry relationships and partnerships of a large corporation. “Ewing Brighton is currently well-stocked with a variety of irrigation, fertilizer and chemicals products, as well as landscape lighting, hardscapes and landscaping tools.

Nieuwbeerta adds that the new location is ready to offer resources and business tools to irrigation and landscaping contractors and more.