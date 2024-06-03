Ewing Outdoor Supply opens first Ohio location

Ewing Outdoor Supply expanded into Ohio with its first location in the state.

Ewing Outdoor Supply expanded into Ohio with its newest location in Plain City.

Ewing Plain City will serve contractors, school districts, government agencies and homeowners in the Greater Columbus area, including Plain City, Marysville, Delaware, Marion, Sunbury, New Albany, Grove City and London.

“Ewing is excited to grow our presence in the Midwest with our first branch in Ohio,” Ewing Central Territory President Sean Wimble said. “Just like we do every day in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, we look forward to showing customers in the Columbus area that we’re the partner they can lean on to get their jobs done profitably.”

Ewing Plain City is stocked with irrigation, drainage, pumps, landscape and holiday lighting, landscape supplies, hardscapes supplies, tools, edging, outdoor living products, mulch, fertilizer, chemicals, synthetic turf and more from a variety of vendors.

“Ewing has more than 250 locations nationwide, a wealth of industry knowledge and strong vendor relationships formed during our more than 100 years in business,” said Mike Lulewicz, market manager. “Our friendly, knowledgeable staff has the resources and the desire to help customers with all of their outdoor needs. No job is too large or too small.”

