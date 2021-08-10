ExperiGreen Lawn Care expands in Detroit, Cincinnati, Columbus

Indiana-based landscape management company ExperiGreen Lawn Care has completed purchases of companies in Detroit, Cincinnati and Columbus, expanding its footprint in the Midwest.

The latest purchase was the residential business of Greener Turf Lawn Fertilizing in Lyon, Mich., northwest of Detroit. ExperiGreen officials said buying the residential customer list will free Greener Turf owner Scott Moore to focus on his commercial customers.

Earlier this year, ExperiGreen also expanded in Ohio by purchasing the lawn care business of Delhi Lawn Service in Cincinnati and the Columbus customer list of Organic Turf Co.

Delhi owner Doug Hott joined ExperiGreen’s Cincinnati branch management team as part of that purchase. ExperiGreen officials added that buying the Columbus branch of Organic Turf will allow that company’s owner, Jason McCoy to focus on Dayton and Cincinnati.