FMC launches the “More Time, More Control” Early Order Program

FMC Professional Solutions has begun the FMC 2020 Early Order Program (EOP).

Built with 2020’s environment in mind, this year’s “More Time, More Control” theme gives customers more time to purchase and more control over their costs. With an extended timeframe (October 2020 through Feb. 15, 2021), expanded product offerings, the new Rayora fungicide, as well as the return of FMC’s RebateLock feature, this year’s EOP was made to accommodate the pandemic’s impact on customers.

“The pandemic has affected all of us — and in very different ways. We know some budgets might be delayed or perhaps people need more certainty around next year’s costs,” said Mike Sisti, marketing manager for FMC. “Whether you’ve had a fairly normal year or a very difficult one, we developed this year’s EOP to be thoughtful of the disparate impacts 2020 has presented and give customers every opportunity to be successful in 2021.”

One big change to this year is the addition of RebateLock on Dismiss NXT herbicide, a sedge and tuber control product. With $900 in rebates, customers can lock in $180-per-unit rebates on Dismiss NXT throughout the 2021 season.

From Oct. 1, 2020 all the way through Feb. 15, 2021, golf course superintendents and lawn care operators can get the best deals of the year — and even lock in EOP rebate levels for the 2021 season using the RebateLock feature. And, with $300 in rebates, there are opportunities at all levels to drive down costs on your favorite products.

Additionally, FMC’s newest product, Rayora fungicide, will be available with all the same rebate opportunities as the rest of the portfolio. This new solution is a systemic demethylation inhibitor fungicide designed to prevent and cure dollar spot while providing a layer of added protection from brown patch until additional fungicide applications need to be made.

“Rayora fungicide provides golf course superintendents, operators and managers inside-out protection and curative activity on diseases that can have a significant impact on their fairways and tees,” said Evan Parenti, golf and lawn care market manager for FMC. “This is an exciting chapter for FMC as we continue to develop and deliver innovative fungicide technology and grow our golf course disease management portfolio.”

Visit the FMC True Champions website to calculate your rewards, enroll and learn more about FMC’s 2020 programs. Customers must be enrolled in the FMC True Champions program to receive and/or participate in Early Order Program rebates.