Genie offering free online supervisor training course for safety week

The first week of May, OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down week raises fall hazard awareness across the country in an effort to end fall fatalities and injuries on construction sites. During this year’s safety week, Genie is offering complimentary online job site supervisor training for worksites where mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPS), such as boom or scissor lifts, are used to perform work at height.

The Genie Lift Pro Online MEWP Supervisor Training Course can be used to help contractors and sub-contractors become safety advocates in their organization and ensure they are in compliance with applicable safety standards.

“In the new ANSI A92.22 Safe Use and A92.24 Training standards, there is a new requirement that states that anyone who directly supervises a MEWP operator must also be trained,” said Scott Owyen, Genie training director. “Our goal with this new course is to get job site supervisors up-to-speed with the new standards efficiently and effectively while continuing to promote safety and the development of the proper mindset to safely operate MEWPs in today’s busy work environment.”

The course takes two hours to complete and covers:

MEWP classifications, features and applications to assist with the proper selection of the correct MEWP for the work to be performed

The responsibilities of all parties involved with the operation of MEWPS

The rules, regulations and standards that apply to MEWPs, including the provisions for safe use as defined in ANSI A92.22

Potential hazards associated with the use of MEWPs and the means to protect against, eliminate or mitigate identified hazards

The requirement for operators to read and understand the appropriate operator’s manual prior to using a MEWP and knowledge that the manual must be properly stored in the weather-resistant compartment on the platform when not in use by the operator.

The course includes a final exam and allows the individual to print out a certificate upon successful completion.