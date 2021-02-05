Green Image joins BrightView

BrightView acquired Green Image (GTI) based in Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“GTI and its more than 400 team members are a great strategic addition to our operations in the western U.S.,” said BrightView president and CEO Andrew Masterman. “They bring a solid base of maintenance operations plus an impressive capability in landscape development. This team of professionals has years of experience in horticulture, engineering, maintenance, design, architecture and equipment management and I am pleased to welcome them to BrightView.”

Founded in 2004, GTI has earned a reputation throughout Nevada for the quality of its work in both landscape development and maintenance, including HOA streetscapes and entries, parks, common areas, play structures, athletic fields and water features.

“We look forward to the new opportunities our people will have joining the BrightView team,” said GTI’s Brock Krahenbuhl. “It’s very exciting, and we are ready for this new expansion in the landscape industry.”