Hardscape North America registration open

Registration is open for Hardscape North America (HNA), scheduled for Oct. 19-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. HNA says the event is the largest hardscape in the country and is on track to be bigger than years past.

The event will be co-located with Equip Expo, the show formerly known as GIE+Expo.

Hardscape contractors, dealers, and landscape professionals can register at HardscapeNA.com for the $20 early bird rate through Sept. 9.

“With opportunities for shopping the newest products, test driving, learning installation techniques and business-building tips, attendees can customize their experience to get the best value for their investment,” said Charles McGrath, executive director of the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI). “We hear from attendees every year that they returned home armed with the knowledge and tools to advance their businesses.”

Attendees can expect:

Hardscape house and outdoor demonstration area where attendees can learn from live demos, watch the Installer Championships and get behind the controls of equipment.

Education sessions and installer courses that offer certification, business skills and marketing tools.

A Drone Zone, where attendees can test their ability on a flight simulator, then fly a drone with an expert trainer.

HNA will open earlier on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. for dealers and noon for contractors. The outdoor exhibits will open Oct. 19 at noon.

HNA and Equip Expo kick off with a welcome reception with food and fireworks at Louisville Slugger Field in downtown Louisville on Oct. 18, 6:30-9 p.m.