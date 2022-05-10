NALP seeks responses to its compensation and benefits study

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) seeks input from all industry contractors for its 2022 Compensation and Benefits Survey. The deadline to submit answers is May 27.

Professionals can participate here: NALPResearch.org.

NALP said the survey represents the most complete, accurate and up-to-date compensation and benefits data available for landscape professionals and allows users to compare compensation levels and benefits policies with companies involved in the landscaping industry.

In addition to data on recruiting and retention; health care costs/trends; retirement benefits; vacations/PTO and holidays; sick and other leave and sales practices, the report contains compensation-related statistics for common job titles in the industry.

Industry Insights is an independent professional research and analytics firm that will compile, tabulate and analyze the survey/study.

Participants will receive a complimentary digital copy of the Industry Report, detailed Excel-based Data Tables, and a confidential Company Performance Report with compensation and benefits information reported alongside the appropriate industry comparatives.