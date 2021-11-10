Hoosier Wheel acquired by OTR International

OTR International recently acquired Hoosier Wheel. The company, located in Evansville, Ind., is a manufacturer of standard and custom wheel assemblies for off-the-road applications, including lawn and garden, agriculture and material handling. They offer pneumatic and semi-pneumatic wheels, including both steel and plastic construction and a diverse offering of tire treads and sizes.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Hoosier Wheel to the OTR family,” said Tom Rizzi, OTR CEO and president. “OTR and Hoosier are regarded as market-leading, off-the-road tire and wheel partners with world-renowned original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors, each recognized for innovative products and services.”

The acquisition enhances OTR’s current portfolio of innovative, off-the-road mobility solutions supplied to well-known OEMs and the aftermarket, covering over 1,700 tire models and 300 distinct tread patterns, plus a wide range of rims and wheels.

“We are excited to join the OTR International family,” said Alex Webb, Hoosier Wheel president. “The combination of Hoosier’s domestic manufacturing facilities and OTR’s global manufacturing and distribution network opens up numerous opportunities for growth and delivery of enhanced products and service to our customers.”

The acquisition officially closed on Friday, Oct. 1. OTR plans to continue marketing Hoosier products under the Hoosier Wheel name.