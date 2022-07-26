Hunter Industries, Irrigation Association offer profitability tips in webinar
Hunter Industries and the Irrigation Association present a webinar discussing strategies for increasing profitability through irrigation efficiency.
The talk will take place from 2-3 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 28.
Tips on the webinar agenda include:
- Conducting a proper site analysis
- Creating an appropriate landscape irrigation design
- • Choosing the right irrigation products
- • Delivering excellent customer support
Participants can also join the talk through a live Q&A session at the end of the presentation.
Click here for more information and for registration.