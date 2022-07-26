Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hunter Industries, Irrigation Association offer profitability tips in webinar

July 26, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Hunter Industries and the Irrigation Association present a webinar discussing strategies for increasing profitability through irrigation efficiency.

The talk will take place from 2-3 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 28.

Tips on the webinar agenda include:

  • Conducting a proper site analysis
  • Creating an appropriate landscape irrigation design
  • • Choosing the right irrigation products
  • • Delivering excellent customer support

Participants can also join the talk through a live Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

Click here for more information and for registration.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Irrigation+Water Management

