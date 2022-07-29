Hunter recycling program expands Irrigation Controller Recycling Program for second year

Hunter Industries expanded its Irrigation Controller Recycling Program to customers nationwide for the second consecutive year.

According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), nearly 54 million tons of electronic waste — or e-waste — were discarded globally in 2019. UNITAR expects that number to increase to 74.7 million tons annually by 2030.

Since launching the program in 2019, Hunter says its recycled more than 13,000 pounds of controller e-waste through its partnership with the Illinois-based nonprofit Blue Star Recyclers. The company says it has also helped support Blue Star Recyclers’ mission to create jobs for people with autism and other disabilities through the organization’s recycling operations.

To participate, Hunter Preferred Program members must request a shipping label and then collect old irrigation controllers from customers and contractors. Finally, those items ship to Blue Star Recyclers. Hunter will pay recycling fees for silver, gold and platinum members up to the allotted amount through Dec. 31.