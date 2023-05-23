Husqvarna reveals latest battery tools and a new charger system

Husqvarna launches its 525i battery series. It features a new string trimmer and two edgers engineered to produce high-precision results.

Equipped with Husqvarna’s E-Torq motor, the 525i battery series features a metal skid plate over the gearbox that protects the machine from daily wear and accidental drops. This series meets the performance standards of 25cc petrol units. Each tool includes rubber grips and is IPX4 certified.

The Husqvarna 525i battery series product line includes:

525iLST: The 525iLST string trimmer is a lightweight professional battery grass trimmer.

525iES: The 525iES straight-shaft edger can tear through harder dirt (with high clay content) and grass with an 8-inch standard steel blade.

525iECS: The 525iECS curved-shaft edger features a blade speed that operates at nearly double the speed of a straight edger.

“With noise and emission regulations rapidly changing in North America, we are delivering a portfolio of battery-powered handheld tools that meet these new requirements,” said Carlos Haddad, vice president of North American professional products with Husqvarna.

Husqvarna also releases an overnight charging rail to complement the new series of tools. The company said this helps landscape professionals charge up to eight batteries on one plug and users can mount it on a trailer wall or in a workshop.