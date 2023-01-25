Hyundai to showcase new compact equipment at CONEXPO

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas will showcase its three new compact excavators – the HX35AZ, HX40A and HX48AZ at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. The company said these compact excavators collectively earned an international Red Dot Design Award, honoring the best product and industrial designs from around the globe.

In addition to complying with Tier 4 Final emissions standards, the three compact excavators feature a new “Tiger Eye” design, large cabs, larger windows for increased visibility, enhanced operator comfort, load-sensing hydraulics (in the HX40A and HX48AZ) incorporating adjustable auxiliary flow, zero-tailswing (in the HX35AZ and HX48AZ), 5-inch full color LCD monitor, new auto safety lock function which prevents unintended use of a machine both from an engine and hydraulic standpoint, and five years’ free use of Hyundai’s exclusive HiMATE telematics system.

All three of the new HX-A series compact excavators will be offered in both canopy or cabin versions along with the choice of standard or four-way dozer blade.

Hyundai will also display its newly available model HS120V skid-steer loader and HT100V compact track loader. The two new Hyundai compact models are powered by a 148-in3 (2,435-cm3) Hyundai 4HTI4 four-cycle, turbocharged, electronic-controlled diesel engine. This new Hyundai engine meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards.

Hyundai said its CONEXPO-CON/AGG exhibit will include two alternative-powered, working prototype excavators. The Hyundai HW155H is a prototype wheeled excavator, powered by a hydrogen-fueled engine. The prototype Hyundai R19E is an electric-powered compact excavator. The two-ton-class machine is designed for use both indoors and in urban settings.