Ignite Attachments adds snow pushers to its attachment line

Ignite Attachments adds a snow pusher to its lineup of attachments and three-point implements for compact equipment.

The company said its snow pusher can clear parking lots, driveways, building sites and more.

It features a corrosion-resistant finish and an 8-inch replaceable rubber cutting edge that offers long-wear surface protection and excellent scraping ability. Users can replace the snow pusher’s skid shoes and reverse to extend their lifespan.

The snow pusher can connect to skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders and compact tractors equipped with the universal quick-attach interface. Ignite said it also offers an optional back drag kit to pull snow away from buildings.

“We know the challenges that come along with winter weather. Critical areas with high foot and vehicle traffic need to be cleared of the snow, and quickly,” said Matt Foley, lead engineer for Ignite. “After a storm, jobs to do start coming in and can pile up swiftly. Folks need tools that help them complete the work faster and more efficiently. The Snow Pusher is designed for just that, delivering high volume capacity for maximum snow removal speed, plus the ability to clear larger areas with fewer passes.”