Isuzu goes electric with first Class 5 EV truck

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America adds its first all-electric production model, the N-Series EV. The 2025-model-year Class 5 truck will feature a full 19,500-pound gross vehicle weight rating, a battery electric platform developed by Isuzu Motors Limited and a new cab design. The company said this truck will be available in the first half of 2024.

“As we look at the regulatory landscape ahead of us, we know that the demand for a medium-duty truck powered by electricity is going to increase dramatically. And we will be ready, with the first electric production Class 5 low cab forward truck in the U.S. and Canadian marketplace,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

Notable features of the 2025 NRR EV include:

A full 19,500-pound GVWR

Wheelbases ranging from 132.5 to 176 inches to accommodate a variety of body lengths

Standard cab design

Four choices of battery capacity and the largest of which has a range up to 235 miles according to Isuzu

DC fast charging and AC (Level 2) charging capability

An optional advanced driver assistance system package designed to improve driver, passenger and pedestrian safety and to help reduce the number and severity of collisions

A new cab to increase driver safety and comfort

The N-Series EV will be powered by 20-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery packs. Isuzu said customers will choose from three-, five-, seven-, and nine-battery-pack models. N-Series EV trucks, with battery capacities of 60, 100, 140, and 180 kWh, will have an AC Level 2 charging time range from 5.5 to 10 hours and a DC fast charging time range from 1 to 2.5 hours.

Isuzu’s optional advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) includes automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning systems. Full-range adaptive cruise control can bring the truck to a complete stop and then return it to its originally set speed once the driver depresses the accelerator again. The N-Series EV’s optional ADAS package will also include the distance alert system that notifies the driver when the front of the Isuzu truck is within a certain distance of the vehicle ahead; forward vehicle start notification that notifies the driver from a stop when the vehicle in front of the Isuzu truck has moved forward a certain distance and misacceleration mitigation, when starting to move from a stop, if an obstacle in front of the Isuzu truck is detected and the accelerator is depressed more than necessary, engine output will be restricted.