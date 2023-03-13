Solid Ground Landscape Services joins Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop, No. 39 on the 2022 LM150 list, acquired Solid Ground Landscape Services, a residential and commercial design/build and installation and maintenance operation in Atlanta, Ga.

Landscape Workshop said Joe Christenberry and Andrew Kurstedt, owners of Solid Ground, will both join the Landscape Workshop team as well as Solid Ground’s employees.

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of Solid Ground and we look forward to incorporating their business into our existing operations in Greater Atlanta,” J.T. Price, Landscape Workshop CEO. “Joe and Andrew have devoted over 20 years into building a top- notch commercial landscaping company with a reputation of delivering excellent customer service and a superior product. We look forward to a smooth transition for customers and carrying on Solid Ground’s legacy as we grow our service capabilities in Atlanta.”

Landscape Workshop said Tim Christie, its regional vice president will continue to oversee its Atlanta area maintenance operations.

“Andrew and I have watched Landscape Workshop’s careful and deliberate growth in Atlanta, and we have been impressed and encouraged by their desire and ability to build upon each individual company’s strengths that they’ve acquired, all while creating a culture of motivated staff that delivers exceptional, professional service,” Christenberry said. “We’re hopeful and proud to be a part.”