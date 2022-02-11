Jeffrey Scott hosting virtual sales symposium on March 14

Jeffrey Scott is hosting a virtual sales symposium on March 14. Attendees will explore the characteristics of an exceptional sales manager and sales team, the processes that will boost success and how to use that new drive to boost revenue in both residential and commercial markets.

Attendees will learn how to:

Increase sales velocity by learning everything it takes to shorten “time to sale”

Increase sales closing ratio and decrease time wasted on bad leads, by applying Jeffrey’s Green Light Selling process.

Ensure salespeople stay on target by employing pipeline management.

Grow revenue by confidently hiring better sales People and avoiding the duds.

Inspire your sales team by running more productive sales meetings.

Employ better commission programs, to ensure you achieve win-win-win results.

Employ the tools of the best sales managers.

Manage sales by the numbers, using the five sales benchmarks that will be collected.

Five Sales Benchmarks will be collected from every attendee and shared anonymously during the sales symposium.

Who should enroll?

Emerging sales leaders, owners, managers and top salespeople who want an invigorating examination of proven sales leadership and management techniques.

Event speakers

Jeffrey Scott, MBA, has worked with hundreds of landscape companies across the continent to build their sales efforts and profitably grow their companies.

Josh Robinson, Director of Sales and Design, Todd’s Services, supervises and mentors 10 salespeople and one sales coordinator. Josh has spent his entire career with Todd’s Services. He began employment at 13 as a yard hand, washing trucks and changing oil. At age 18, Josh started his career in sales and began designing at age 22. In 2009, Josh began his role as Director of Sales and Design.

To learn more about the event click here.