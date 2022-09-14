John Deere expands G-tier wheel loader offerings in the US

John Deere adds to its G-tier wheel loader offerings in the U.S. with the 644 G-tier wheel loader. market. This lineup also includes the new 544 G-tier wheel loader, which is now available in Canada.

“Not every customer is looking for the most technology in a machine. By expanding the availability of the 644 G-tier into the U.S., we are providing our customers with options to help meet their diverse needs,” said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager for John Deere. “The G-tier models support customers looking for reliability, without the added extras that they would find in a P-tier or X-tier machine, and that fit their investment levels as well.”

The 644 G-tier wheel loaders feature a John Deere 6.8L engine and John Deere Teammate axles. Customers can customize the machine through a variety of base-level packages, including options related to locking differentials, ride control, seats, radio and rear chassis work-lights.

The 644 G-tier machines are eligible for the John Deere Protect Service Plan. With the plan, routine maintenance is performed at every 500-hour interval by a John Deere dealer. In addition, John Deere’s Protect Parts and Fluids Plan provides customers with options to conduct maintenance services and inspections while utilizing their technicians.