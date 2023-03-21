LM Gallery: March 2023

Hangin’ out: National Association of Landscape Professionals’ CEO Britt Wood, Greenworks’ Claudia Martinez, NALP’s Scott Savodnik and LM Editor Christina Herrick kick back by the pool at the close of NALP’s Leaders Forum event.

To the victors: Winners of NALP’s Team-Opoly challenge, Marvin Gardens, took home bragging rights for outsmarting the rest of the field and netted 20,400 points doing several head-scratching challenges on the grounds of the Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

Island vibes: Billy Otteman, director of marketing for Scythe Robotics, and Herrick were all smiles after a group lesson in Polynesian dancing. Or was it the mai tais? We’ll never know.

Best dressed: Bill and Cheryl Hardy of Level Green Landscaping in Upper Marlboro, Md., won shakas from the crowd for their matching duds at the Leaders Forum luau. (Check out LM’s June 2022 LM150 cover story on Level Green to learn more about Hardy’s business.)

Luau-ing it up: Enjoying a night of Hawaiian hospitality are Julia and Greg McLaughlin of McLaughlin Landscape, Mike Tillia, Herrick, Tim and Kristin Buiten from Tim’s Complete Landscape Management and Tami Allen.

Quite a scene: In what must have been bizarre for onlookers to see, LandCare CEO and NALP President Mike Bogan, Weathermatic’s Brodie Bruner and Herrick pretend to climb a tree as part of the Team-Opoly challenge.

No I in team: “The Coco-nuts” team, including Rebecca Bogan, Michelle Nelson, Mike Bogan and Carol Dilger, show there’s no I in team during the Team-Opoly challenge.