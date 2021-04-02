Massey Services expands with service center openings

Massey Services is expanding its operations in Texas, Georgia and Florida through the opening of several new service centers in these states.

The locations include three new service centers in Texas, located in Denton, Frisco and McKinney in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Massey also opened a new service center in Doral, Fla., and in The Villages community, Massey opened two new service center locations. Additionally, the company opened a new service center in Decatur, Ga.

Massey Services also opened two new GreenUP Landspace service centers in Orange Park, Fla., and Destin, Fla. Additionally, it now offers landscape service in Marietta, Cumming and Dallas, Ga.

Massey’s environmentally responsible landscape service includes aeration, custom-blended fertilizers and pH testing. The company also offers targeted weed, insect and disease control.

“These new locations continue to establish Massey service centers in local markets to enhance growth opportunities and better serve our customers,” said Tony Massey, president of Massey Services. “We are very excited about these openings and expansions, which provides promotional opportunities for our team members and demonstrates our commitment to total customer satisfaction.”