Mecalac adds Speed Control System for skid excavators

Mecalac is offering its Speed Control travel speed management system standard on all MCR crawler skid excavator models.

The new system allows operators to set a maximum travel speed from 20 available speed options. The system acts as a limiter, maintaining the desired speed so operators can focus on the task at hand for increased safety and productivity. Mecalac said Speed Control increases versatility for the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR machines, making it easy to move across the job site at speeds up to 6.2 mph or maintain very low speeds for applications such as mowing or snow removal.

“Mecalac products are designed to simplify the lives of our users without compromising on performance,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “Our MCR series provides the quickness of a skid-steer with the 360-degree rotation of an excavator for versatility and travel speeds two times faster than any compact excavator. But, sometimes speed isn’t everything. Speed Control allows operators to easily match their speed to the task.”

With the turn of a dial, operators can easily select their desired speed. When combined with the flexibility from a range of attachments — including mowers, mulchers, sweepers, snowblowers and more — the Speed Control system maximizes versatility for all MCR series units.

Mecalac’s patented quick coupler, Connect, another advanced feature standard on the MCR series, further increase speed and ease of use by allowing the operator to switch between attachments without leaving the cab for greater efficiency in a variety of tasks.