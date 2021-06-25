Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Mecalac fleet management system

June 25, 2021
Mecalac’s MyMecalac fleet management system provides high-level summaries to specific machine details, including maintenance, inspection and damage notifications, data that fleet managers can use to boost efficiency and machine uptime.

MyMecalac fleet management software (Photo: Mecalac)

MyMecalac fleet management software. (Graphic: Mecalac)

“Telematics enabled machines increase productivity while maintaining high efficiency and safety,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America.

Developed in partnership with Trackunit, users can access the telematics systems through a web portal or MyMecalac app. The system comes standard on the company’s excavators and loaders in North America, giving fleet managers access to real-time data.

A complete fleet overview shows which machines are in top shape and which need immediate attention or service. Users can zoom into a specific machine to see everything from fuel consumption and oil pressure to the current engine load percentage and machine hours.

Fleet managers can schedule downtime for refueling, maintenance and repairs rather than interrupting projects.

Managers can set up alerts when maintenance is required or when a fault code appears, allowing dealer technicians to remotely diagnose machine issues. The alert feature also acts as a theft prevention tool by notifying the owner if the machine moves from a designated zone or operates outside of designated hours.

