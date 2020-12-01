Mecalac’s new AS900tele offers optimized logistics

Mecalac introduced the AS900tele, which combines the compactness and mobility of the company’s AS Swing Loader Series with telescopic technology to provide versatility on the job site.

The 22.2 gpm auxiliary hydraulics further increase flexibility, allowing use with a range of attachments including mowers, road sweepers and earth augers. Functioning as a loader, telehandler or landscaping tool, the AS900tele reduces the need for additional equipment and optimizes job site logistics.

“When you rely on one machine for each task, a job site can end up looking more like a parking lot,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “Reducing the need for additional equipment and streamlining the job site is at the heart of Mecalac’s design philosophy, including the AS900tele. It’s good for the contractor, the client and the environment.”

Like all AS Series units, the 8-ton AS900tele features Mecalac’s swing design. Operators can swivel the fully loaded bucket 90 degrees on either side. With the rotating bucket, filling trenches or carrying pipes requires minimum operating space. For a congested job site, this flexibility allows for optimal equipment positioning in confined spaces.

Additionally, the unit’s telescoping capabilities pair reach with power. With a lifting height of 15.5 feet and an outreach of 11.5 feet, the AS900tele allows operators to minimize repositioning while maximizing reach. The AS900tele has a carrying capacity of 5,004 pounds at full extension, providing ample power for applications such as loading walking floor trailers or waste handling. Paired with a range of attachments — including pallet forks, buckets, brushes, snowplows and hedge trimmers — the telescoping allows the unit to replace traditional backhoe loaders, wheel loaders and telehandlers.

The AS900tele features three steering options — two-wheel, four-wheel and crab. This flexibility allows operators to simultaneously drive, pivot and maneuver, regardless of ground conditions. Combined with the swivel arm, it results in a 20 percent smaller turning radius compared to traditional wheel loaders and increases productivity and safety for a range of common tasks like loading a trailer and material handling as well as municipal jobs like mowing, snow handling and pruning trees.

The AS900tele offers increased stability over traditional articulated loaders and telehandlers. A well-balanced design and automatically locking rear axle allow operators to safely maneuver in all positions and on all terrains. Traditional equipment, on the other hand, can become unstable with only a 45-degree turn.

“All the AS Series units were designed around a single idea — how do we improve the articulated loader to provide better efficiency and streamline the worksite,” Bigwood said. “The AS900tele takes that innovation a step further, replacing two or even three other machines without sacrificing the productivity or safety of Mecalac’s swing loader.”